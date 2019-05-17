Chairman warns that 2019 Todmorden Carnival could be the last

Organisers have warned that the 2019 Todmorden Carnival could be the last, due to a lack of support for this year’s event.

This will be the carnival’s 66th year after running annually since 1953, but unless more volunteers come forward and the local community gives its backing there is a chance it may come to an end.

Todmorden Carnival chairman, Philip Clarke, said that over the years the support from schools and pubs has decreased and that more people need to get involved to keep the carnival alive.

He said: “Anyone who wants to volunteer can approach us on the day or email todmordencarnival@live.co.uk. We need fresh blood and fresh ideas but people can also send suggestions in for future themes. There are all sorts of ways to get involved.”

Preparations for this year’s carnival are in full swing.

This year’s Carnival Queen, Sameeha Naseer (11) and Princess, Olivia Whittaker, (nine) recently paid a visit to Calder Bank House Residential Home to meet residents, including one of the oldest ramblers in Todmorden, aged 92.

This year’s Todmorden Carnival will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Vale Park.

The theme for this year’s event is Horrible Histories and members of the local community are encouraged to look to the past for costume inspiration.

The parade will begin at 12.30pm from Sanworth Street and will see a whole host of historical figures take to the street. It’s not too late to get involved in this year’s parade. Philip said: “Go to our website and get an application form.

“There are forms for individual fancy dress and groups can enter as a foot tableau.”

Tickets for Todmorden Carnival are available from News Centre, Hussain Bros and Abdul’s.

For more information on the event or to volunteer and get involved, visit www.todmordencarnival.com, contact 07778 614128 or email todmordencarnival@live.co.uk.