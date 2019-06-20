Don't miss it - dates and times for the Halifax storytelling bus

Step aboard The Storytelling Bus - experience Halifax in a way you've never see it before.

Take a 30 minute journey around Halifax aboard our extraordinary one-of-a-kind bus. Wearing headphones you will hear the voices of people experiences and stories from their time in Halifax with specially composed music by Katie English.

Upcoming Dates:

Saturday 22 June & Sunday 23 June

Saturday 29 June & Sunday 30 June

Saturday 6 July & Sunday 7 July

Saturday 13 July & Sunday 14 July

There are six tours a day, which take approximately 30 minutes. The first tour takes place at 11am and the last at 4.30pm. Suitable for ages 8+ height restrictions apply.

Our tours run come rain or shine! Tickets are available from Square Chapel box office: 01422 349422 or online at www.squarechapel.co.uk