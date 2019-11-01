Everything you need to know about Todmorden Book Festival

The second annual Todmorden Book Festival begins today (Friday) with a vibrant programme of events taking place over the next week.

Todmorden Book Festival 2019 aims to provide an exciting programme of reading, writing and book-related events that celebrate the written word and stimulate, inspire and challenge audiences.

Events and talks will take place across the town throughout the festival including events with poet laureate Simon Armitage and writer and director Sally Wainwright.

Here are the talks and events taking place during the first few days of the festival:

Friday, November 1: Opening of the festival by poet laureate Simon Armitage at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre from 7.30pm.

Saturday, November 2: Poetry masterclass with Andrew McMillan at Roomfield Baptist Church from 10am.

The Iron Man Reimagined with children’s author and illustrator Chris Mould at Central Methodist Church from 2pm.

Todmorden Extraordinary with author and photographer Jim Saunders at The Fielden Hall from 3pm.

Common People with Louise Doughty, Adam Sharp and Shaun Wilson at Central Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

Sunday, November 3: Growing more than veg with Mary Clear at Todmorden Unitarian Church from 10am.

Writing wild places with Amy Liptrot and Neil Ansell at St Mary's Church from 2pm.

Zaffar Kunial, Anna Crowe and Clare Shaw at Todmorden Unitarian Church from 7.30pm.

Monday, November 4: Life into art: The poetry of Sylvia Plath with Theresa Sowerby at Todmorden Library from 11am.

From What Is to What If with Rob Hopkins at St Mary's Church from 7.30pm.

Open mic night at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre from 7.30pm.

Tuesday, November 5: The life of Laura Willson, suffragette, builder and engineer with Anne Kirker in Town Hall Courtroom from 2pm.

Poetry of the Holocaust with Jean Boase-Beier and Marian de Vooght at St Mary's Church from 7.30pm.

Other events include Philippa Gregory in Conversation with Mike Poulton, a Fiction Masterclass with Beth Underdown and a talk with Sally Wainwright discussing her 30-year writing career.

For more information on the festival visit www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.

