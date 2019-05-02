Exploring history on park walk

A local organisation is exploring the fascinating history of Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, and inviting people to joint them for a guided walk this Sunday (May 5).

The Friends of the park are gathering together information on what Centre Vale was like, and the people who lived there, starting long before the famous Fielden family, and three centuries before it became a public park.

The walk will start at 10.30am from the Old Coach Yard which is behind the “lucky dog” and the site of the old Centre Vale mansion, demolished in 1953.

Children and dogs are welcome but must be accompanied, and strong shoes are recommended.

The group received a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2017 to create a Heritage Trail in the woodland at Centre Vale when it was discovered that, hidden in the trees, there was a most interesting history of the town and its people.

Sarah Pennie, who will be leading the Walk, said: “Many people know about the MP John Fielden of the Ten Hours Act who lived at Centre Vale in the 1840s.

“We celebrate John Fielden, but also try to get back to record the farming and charcoal burning in the valley in earlier centuries.”

Email Sarah for information on sandrpennie@gmail.com or just turn up on the day.