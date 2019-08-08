From animal magic to wonderful pride - ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough.

Halifax Agricultural Show: Savile Park, Halifax, August 10, 10am - www.halifaxshow.org.uk

It’s almost time for the baa-rilliant Halifax Agricultural Show to return to Savile Park for a fun-filled event for all the family on Saturday, August 10. Now in its 73rd year, the event showcases a wide variety of the best of traditional and modern classes and entertainment, which attracts families from all over the county.

This year, Halifax Agricultural Show welcomes more agricultural, countryside and community attractions than ever before to entertain the crowds. The sheep show will be introducing multiple breeds of sheep to the stage, each welcomed to the stage dancing to their own theme tune with a humorous and informative story to tell.

The birds of prey will have a diverse collection of more than 60 birds showcased at their static, handling and flying displays, and the dog and duck show will see dogs putting the ducks through their course of tunnels, slides, maltese cross, pool and pen. There will also be a number of performances throughout the day including Halifax RLFC’s Faxettes, Bluebells andBlue Dynamite, as well as The Accrington Pipe Band.

Other attractions include ferret racing, donkey driving, Punch and Judy, ferret roulette, stone carvers, a mini zoo, carousel rides, fire engine, face painting, alpacas, kids’ farm, family rides, play areas, donkey rides, children’s competitions, local community groups, and lots more being announced every day.

The gates open at 9am with the entertainment kicking off from 10am. The ever-popular fun dog show starts at 11am, with exhibit judging throughout the day.

Calderdale Pride: Halifax town centre, August 10, 12pm-7pm - @pridecalderdale

The first Calderdale Pride in six years is set to take place this weekend in Halifax town centre. Russell Street will be transformed into a celebration of inclusivity with plenty going on throughout the day. Entertainment will include the Orange Box Choir, Bazzmatazz, a Kylie Tribute and The Voice star Callum Butterworth.

Orange Box relaunch open day: Orange Box Young People’s Centre, Halifax, August 9, 11am-4pm - www.orangeboxhalifax.org

The newly refurbished building, which will be the home of Youth Works and the Youth Justice Team, will be hosting a day of activities and workshops between 11am and 4pm on August 9. Anyone who also wishes to have a tour of the centre can drop-in between those times

The programme for the day is: 11am: Welcome reception and drinks; 12pm: Tours of the facility and workshops; 1pm: Performance by Orange Box Choir; 1.30pm: Speeches; 2pm: Official ribbon cutting; 2.30pm-4pm: Workshops

Following the launch, Orange Box will be running a two week summer programme of activities from August 12 including dance, art, sport, music, cooking, bouldering, skating and more.

International Pavement Art Festival: The Piece Hall, Halifax, August 10 & 11, 11am-6pm - www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Pavement artists from across the world and the UK compete for the Alice Colman Screever Awards. Over two days the Piece Hall courtyard will become an open air gallery of temporary artworks celebrating the industry and natural landscape of the Calder Valley.

Stream Dipping at Jerusalem Farm: Jerusalem Farm, August 9, 10am-12pm - www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalecountryside

Join Julie Swift and Phil Singh at Jerusalem Farm near Booth to learn about freshwater minibeasts. Those taking part are encouraged to take wellies as well as a change of trousers and socks. Insect repellent recommended and there are no dogs allowed. The activity is suitable for ages 3 and over and costs £3.50 per child (£2.50 for Passport to Leisure holders).

Films at Square Chapel: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax - www.squarechapel.co.uk

Square Chapel Arts Centre has a jam packed programme of films on at its cinema throughout the week, from historical dramas to laugh out loud comedies.

Here is a run down of what’s on: The Current War: August 9-15; Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans: August 9-15; Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love: August 10-14; Cycle to the Cinema – The Bikes of Wrath: August 14 at 7.30pm.

Teddy Bears Picnic: Gordon Rigg’s Garden Centre, Todmorden, August 15, 11am-1.30pm - www.gordonrigg.com

Take a blanket and your Teddy Bear along to Gordon Rigg’s Garden Centre in Todmorden on Thursday August 15 for a Teddy Bears Picnic with Jing Jang Joo Jang. The event costs £14.99 per child and starts at 11am. There will be an hour of fun and games, including a bear hunt, before sitting down for the picnic. After lunch there is a chance to meet a special bear before more fun, games and dancing. There are limited space available so booking is essential.

Plant a Pot of Pleasing Plants: Manor Heath Jungle Experience, Halifax, August 15, 10am-12.15pm - www.ticketsource.co.uk

Join staff at the Jungle Experience for a repeat of last year’s popular family event. Container, plants and potting compost supplied. Thin gloves may be needed. Families can join together to plant a joint container or plant their own individual container of decorative plants. There are two sessions, from 10am-11am and 11.15am -12.15pm.

Create a Kite at Calder Holmes Park: Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge, August 14, 10am-2.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Join Phil Singh and Julie Swift anytime between 10am and 12pm or 12.30pm and 2.30pm (allow around 1 hour to make your kite) to construct and fly your kite in the park.

Calderdale Ramblers: Green and Pleasant Land: Bridle Stile Car Park, Shelf, 10.30am-1.15pm - www.ramblers.org.uk

Join the Calderdale Ramblers on their walk around our wonderful borough. The walk will begin at Bridle Stile Car Park in Shelf, and travel six miles along tracks, field paths and woods. Annual membership costs £35.