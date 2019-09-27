From arts festivals to Halloween fun - what’s on this Autumn in Calderdale
With the summer sunshine gone it’s time to turn our attention to what’s happening in Calderdale during the Autumn months.
From arts festivals to Halloween at Eureka! here are ten of the best events taking place across the borough during October and November.
1. Brighouse Arts Festival
Theres plenty going on during Brighouse Arts Festival which takes place from October 4-13. Highlights include performance from Lesley Garrett CBE and a show by Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri.
jpimedia
2. The Great Pumpkin Festival
On October 26 Hebden Bridge will be transformed into a pumpkin paradise by Hebden Royd Town Council and Sand in Your Eye. See amazing carved pumpkins as well as live music and performances.
jpimedia
3. The Halifax Bierkeller
The Arches at Dean Clough is hosting a fun evening, with live performances from The World Famous Amazing Bavarian Stompers with the opportunity for liquid refreshment.
jpimedia
4. Sensational 60s Experience
The biggest and best 60s show touring the UK, returns to The Victoria Theatre Halifax for one night only. With a brand new production for 2019 celebrating the tenth anniversary on October 5.
jpimedia
