Happy Valley Pride announces trio of events in run-up to 2020 festival

Organisers of Happy Valley Pride have announced a “Big Night Out” series of community events to take place in the run-up to the summer festival.

The one-off activities will take place all year round to complement the main festival at the end of July. They will be focused on bringing the community together for a special night of entertainment.

The first three events have been announced.

Writing Anne Lister: An LGBTQ+ History will take place at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on March 18 at 7pm.

And Then We Danced, in partnership with Hebden Bridge Film Festival, will take place at Hebden Bridge Picture House on February 29 at 5.30pm.

Kirsty’s Poptastic Piano Singalong will take place at Drink, Market Street, Hebden Bridge on April 17 at 8pm.

Tim Whitehead, Happy Valley Pride chairman, said: “We are thrilled to announce a new series of nights out, bringing the same high-quality events that Happy Valley Pride festival has become renowned for to the rest of the year.

"An eclectic mix of performance, club nights, talks and film screenings, each ‘Big Night Out’ will bring the community together for a very special night of entertainment.”

For more information, visit www.happyvalleypride.co.uk.