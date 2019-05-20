Headline acts for 2019 Happy Valley Pride have been revealed

Organisers of an annual Calder Valley festival have announced the headliners for this year’s event.

Happy Valley Pride is an eclectic and inclusive, week-long festival celebrating LGBT+ life in Hebden Bridge and surrounding areas.

This year the event will be taking place earlier than usual between July 22 and 28 July.

Having already announced the crowd-pleasing return of legendary London-club night, Duckie earlier this year, further performances are now confirmed.

Straight from being a smash success at Edinburgh Fringe 2018, Jonny Woo’s All Star Brexit Cabaret, will bring Jonny Woo and Richard Thomas’s ‘sequins and satire’ to Happy Valley Pride, in their uproarious, yet seriously glamorous satire about the referendum of 2016. .

Jonny Woo, the ‘king and queen’ of London’s alternative scene, and musical theatre’s ‘enfant terrible’ and creator of ‘Jerry Springer The Musical, Richard Thomas have created a brilliant score, full of unforgettable songs.

Continuing the comedic theme, Suzi Ruffell makes a stop-off from her extensive UK tour and various tv and radio appearances to join the Happy Valley party.

Once again, Happy Valley Pride have aimed to please with this exciting mix of of the uplifting and alternative and are promising even more to come with another crammed-campful of week-long entertainment.

Chair Tim Whitehead said: “With new dates and a committed team of volunteer trustees, we couldn’t be more delighted at how the festival is coming together this year and will be continuing to work with the whole community, particularly local businesses and schools to create a unique atmosphere of LGBT+ understanding and acceptance across the Calder Valley.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in the festival can contact the team via their social media accounts or email to info@happyvalleypride.com.