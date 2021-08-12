Joanne Harris, Mark Billingham and Jackie Kay to appear at Todmorden Book Festival 2021

Jackie Kay, Joanne Harris and Mark Billingham to appear at Todmorden Book Festival 2021

Todmorden Book Festival runs from 24 September to 2 October this year.

With nine days of author talks, panel discussions, poetry, workshops and family events, and a packed schools programme, Todmorden Book Festival is well and truly back.

Bestselling author Joanne Harris has written 19 novels, including Chocolat, which has sold over a million copies in the UK. On Saturday 25 September, she discusses her electric psychological thriller A Narrow Door with the journalist and author Yvette Huddleston.

Award-winning crime fiction writer Mark Billingham’s writing career spans 20 years, and his books have sold over 6 million copies. The author discusses his new thriller, Rabbit Hole, with fellow crime writer and co-founder of the Hull Noir crime writing festival Nick Quantrill on Tuesday 28 September.

Jackie Kay discusses her book Bessie Smith, which brings to life the tempestuous story of the blues singer, with Festival Patron Andrew McMillan. The event takes place on Saturday 2 October and features a performance of Bessie Smith's songs by jazz and blues vocalist Suzanne Bonnar.

A spokesperson for the Festival said: "We're looking forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues this year to enjoy our events, and would like to thank everyone for their continuing support of the Festival."