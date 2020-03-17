Lamplighter Festival is set to return later this year

The amazing Lamplighter festival is set to dazzle the streets of Todmorden again in October 2020.

The festival is a spectacular, joyful celebration to celebrate our town, and since it started in 2013, every year it attracts thousands of visitors to Todmorden.

The lantern parade and festival will include giant illuminated puppets and lanterns made by local artists and the community, workshops, fire shows, illuminated installations, amazing street bands and walkabout street theatre.

The festival, produced by local arts company Handmade Parade CIC, is in the planning stages at the moment and the organisers are keen to get as many people involved as possible.

Read more: Brodstock Music Festival launches second stage and announces plans amid Coronavirus



There will be a public meeting on Sunday, March 29 in the crypt at St Mary's Church, Burnley Road, Todmorden from 4pm to 6pm. The venue is fully accessible.

Kerith Ogden, Artistic Director of Handmade Parade, said: “We want to make the return of the Lamplighter Festival in 2020 a dazzling and joyful celebration of our community's creativity. We'll be able to update you as to where we're at with our planning, and answer any questions or concerns you have at this point.

"We also really, really want to know about any fantastic ideas that you have, and how you want to get involved, so we can create an event together that will knock people's socks off!”

If you can't make this date but still want to get involved, please get in touch via Handmade Parade’s Facebook page, or email kerith@handmadeparade.co.uk.