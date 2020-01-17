Mayor of Todmorden says Tour de Yorkshire will be a "fantastic boost for the town"

The Mayor of Todmorden has said the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will be a 'fantastic boost for the town' when it comes to the town for the first time.

The route for the annual cycling event, which was announced today, revealed it will take in most of Calderdale during stage three on May 2.

The trip down the valley will take in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge but for the first time in the history of the event cyclists will be heading to Todmorden.

Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Ken White, was pleased with the news the the event will make the trip all the way up the valley.

He said: "It's something we have often wanted to come through the town but the nearest it has been is Hebden Bridge.

"The event will be a fantastic boost for the town.

"It' will be a great day for the whole town, especially for businesses, restaurants and shops."

Cyclists will set off from Barnsley on the third stage of the event, riding around Huddersfield before entering Calderdale at Sowood.

The route then takes riders to Ripponden through Triangle and into Sowerby Bridge before heading to Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge.

The cyclists will then go to Todmorden when they will go up Cross Stones Road and on to Slack Top, down through Heptonstall and back to Hebden Bridge.

With the popularity of the Tour de Yorkshire it is likely to bring crowds of visitors to Todmorden, which Coun White welcomes.

He added: "Hopefully it's something we can build on.

"Todmorden is a little jewel in the Calder Valley and is often unsung.

"The Tour de Yorkshire will be a perfect platform for people to come to Todmorden to see what we have to offer."

