Perfect day for a country fair in Todmorden's Centre Vale Park

From camels and dogs to axe throwing and birds of prey displays, there was something for everyone at this year’s Todmorden Game and Country Fair.

Centre Vale Park was filled with visitors last weekend to enjoy a day of sunshine and activities.

As well as the traditional animal events which included the annual dog show and horse and sheep events, there were also performers entertaining the crowds in the events ring.

Trade stalls also filled the park selling handmade produce along with tasty treats and there were also a number of classic vehicles on display.

Following the packed day of events, Tepee in the Park went on well into the night with live music from soul and Motown band Technique.

