Plenty to see and do at Midgley fete this weekend

It’s time to practice your welly throwing and get your racing terrier into peak condition as Midgley’s popular village fete gets set to take place on Saturday (June 8).

The event has been two years in the making and promises a full programme of traditional fun and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

The fete gets underway on Midgley Recreation Ground at 1pm with Maypole dancing by Midgley school children, and continues with welly wanging, children’s races, tug of war, straw races, and Midgley’s famously chaotic terrier races.

This year’s fete features a gun dog display, and there’s a chance for your dog to show off its best trick in the new Tricky Dogs class. Plenty of traditional stalls and games will provide fun for all ages, and there will be a range of food stalls as well as plants and local crafts.

Hebden Bridge brass band will play throughout the afternoon, and local band Owter Zeds will continue the party atmosphere into the evening.

The beer tent will serve real Yorkshire ale all day, whilst the tea tent will offer a chance for a quiet sit down with delicious home make cakes.

Fete organiser Jennifer Vale said: “We are looking forward to a brilliant day of traditional village fun.

“Midgley fete is always eagerly anticipated and this year’s promises to be the best yet, with a packed afternoon of activities and entertainment.

"We are really grateful to all the volunteers who work so hard to set up and run the fete and clear away afterwards, and also to Calderdale Council for funding to cover some of our running costs.”

