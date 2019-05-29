Take walk on wild side with Centre Vale Park Friends

A Wildlife survey of Centre Vale Park in Todmorden is set to form the background to a new park walk held this Sunday (June 2).

Charles Flynn has carried out an extensive biodiversity survey over the last two years which has identified more than 500 different species of birds, plants, animals and insects in Centre Vale.

Mr Flynn, who is a member of the Friends of the park, will guide the wildlife walk on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the Friends said the walk is free and open to everyone with an interest in the area’s wildlife ‘which we need to value more than ever’.

The spokesman said: “Accompanied children and dogs are welcome. People can just turn up on the day, but they can also contact the walk leader in advance on charles.flynn52@gmail.com for more details.

“The walk starts from the Old Coach Yard at 10.30am. The coach yard is reached from the John Fielden statue when you take the tarmac path curving round behind the site of the Centre Vale mansion and the lucky dog.”

As a new venture regular monthly guided walks have been organised this year by the Friends of Centre Vale Park.

Visit the Friends’ website www.friendsofcentrevalepark.com for more information about the walks and to access a link to the wildlife survey.