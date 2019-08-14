Technology festival Wuthering Bytes announces full line-up

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge for its sixth outing.

Taking place on August 30, the ten-day festival will offer a series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops for everyone from hobbyists to hardcore techies.

Kick-starting the event on August 30, Festival Day will set the pace, with a jam-packed schedule of exciting talks from experts across the tech spectrum – from the world of nanosatellite construction to building your own guitar.

This year’s keynote speaker will be JP Rangaswami who has worked for more than four decades in the information industry – most recently as Chief Data Officer and Group Head of Innovation, Deutsche Bank.

As the day progresses, there will also be insights into technology’s history, with science writer Georgina Ferry presenting the story of LEO: in an unlikely account involving tech and tea.

Georgina will discuss how J. Lyons & Co, Britain’s biggest catering company, developed an in-house business computer which put Britain at the forefront of tech innovation in the 1950s.

Andrew Back, festival co-founder said: “Wuthering Bytes now holds a firm place in the calendar as an event for anyone with a passion for technology to come together. After a year’s hiatus, we’re really looking forward to returning to Hebden Bridge with some great speakers.

We have a real community focus and I hope that many attendees find a new way to get involved, be that via a workshop on open-source development or hunting for satellites!”

As with previous years, Festival Day will close with a social in the evening, with entertainment, a licensed bar and snacks. Dave Ives and Mark Tranmer will be on hand to provide the entertainment, playing a mixture of folk, electronica, dream pop and space rock.

As the week progresses, attendees can participate in a variety of partner events including a hands-on Internet of Things workshop on Monday, September 2.

For more information visit www.wutheringbytes.com

