Ten of the best things to do in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

Halifax Spooktacular: Manor Heath Park , Halifax, October 26, 5.30pm-9pm - www.halifaxspooktacular.com

An evening of family fun awaits as Halifax Spooktacular returns to Manor Heath Park.

The event features a number of activities including a Spooky Tunnel, free Treasure Hunt, Arena Entertainment and one of the biggest firework displays in Calderdale. There is also free parking on-site.

Fancy Dress is encouraged for all guests , young or old, and those who take part could be in with a chance of winning the fancy dress competition.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Halifax Calder and profits raised at the event will go to local charities including Overgate Hospice.

Read: Halifax Spooktacular returns to start your Halloween celebrations off with a bang

The Great Pumpkin Festival: Hebden Bridge, October 26, 11am-5pm - www.halloweenpumpkinfestival.co.uk

The Great Pumpkin Festival, organised by Hebden Royd Town Council alongside professional pumpkin carvers Sand in Your Eye, will be back in Hebden Bridge on October 26.

Sand In Your Eye will be running free pumpkin carving workshops for all ages in the Memorial Gardens.

There will also be a pumpkin trail giving people the chance to explore Hebden Bridge looking for the official festival pumpkin scenes.

Download a map to your phone or pick one up from one of our volunteers. If you spot all the pumpkin scenes you can enter a prize draw to win a selection of prizes kindly donated by the shops, cafes, bars and businesses of the town.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band will open the festival at 11.10am in the Memorial Gardens. A number of other events are also taking place across the town throughout the day including live pumpkin carving, Boggart Hunting and performances from a range of musicians.

Read: The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Hebden Bridge

The Snow Queen: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, October 27, 2pm and 5pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

B*Witched’s Edele Lynch is set to appear in a brand new musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen. Presented by Anton Benson Productions Ltd this brand new musical adaptation of The Snow Queen is at the Victoria Theatre on Sunday, October 27 at 2pm and 5pm.

Edele will star as the titular ‘Snow Queen’, will also play ‘Grand-mother’ and ‘Robber Lady’. The rest of the cast comprises of Eva McKenna as ‘Gerda’; James Hastings as ‘Kai’ and ‘Crow’; Nuala McGowan as ‘Robber Girl’ and ‘Old Lady’; Christopher Jeffries as ‘Hobgoblin’, ‘Reindeer’ and ‘Grandfather’; Benjamin Mowbray as ‘Ensemble’.

Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy-tale that inspired Disney’s Frozen is reimagined in this spellbinding new production. When Kai is abducted to an enchanted frozen palace, his best friend Gerda sets out to rescue him ... but will she reach the Snow Queen before it’s too late?

Lightcliffe Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza: Lightcliffe Scout Headquarters, Coach Road, Lightcliffe, October 26, from 6pm - www.lightcliffescoutgroup.co.uk

This year’s Lightcliffe Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza takes place on October 26 at Lightcliffe Scout Headquarters on Coach Road. Gates open from 6pm and then there will also be a licensed bar and food available. Tickets are available on the gate or from Lightcliffe Tea Rooms, Rachel’s Barbers, and Hipperholme Post Office.

Read: Your guide to bonfire night in Calderdale 2019

Spontaneous Potter: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, October 26, 2.30pm and 7.45pm - www.squarechapel.co.uk

After five consecutive sell-out runs at Edinburgh festival fringe, Scottish Comedy Award Winners, The Spontaneous Players present Spontaneous Potter - the UK tour.

Grab your wands, don your house robes, and apparate yourselves to the box office for the show on October 26 at Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax at 2.30pm and 7.45pm.

The show is an entirely improvised Harry Potter comedy play, based on an audience suggestion of a FanFiction title. A family friendly show will take place at 2.45pm and one for adults will take place at 7.45pm.

Brighouse Artisan Market: Brighouse town centre, October 27, 10am-4pm - www.brighousemarket.co.uk

Brighouse’s town centre will host an Artisan Market, celebrating independent producers and makers. The town will once again welcome talented traders from the local area with an array of different farmers, artisans and vendors offering lots of different things.

Canalside Comedy Night: Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, October 27, 8pm - www.canalsidecomedy.co.uk

The latest edition of Canalside Comedy Night will feature MC Katie Tracey, Sean Percival, Stephen Cookson, Danny Sutcliffe, Tony Basnett and Allyson June Smith.

The stand up comedy show will take place at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, Holme Street on October 27. Doors will open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Barnum: Halifax Playhouse, October 30-November 2 - www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk

Halifax Amateurs’ Theatre Youth presents its production of Cy Coleman’s Broadway musical, based on the life of showman P T Barnum. The show will follow Phineas Taylor Barnum as he embarks on creating the Greatest Show on Earth. Performances will take place daily at 7.15pm with a Saturday Matinee at 2.15pm.

Ryburn Folk Club at The Malt House: The Malt House, Rishworth, October 30 - www.ryburn3step.org.uk

Ryburn Folk Club brings you three hours of wonderful traditional music on the last Wednesday of every month.

The group’s resident singers are joined by a special guest each month – in October this is Riley Baugus, genuine old time musician on banjo, fiddle and guitar.



Spooky Tales for Halloween: Halifax Minster, October 31, 7.30pm-9pm - www.halifaxminster.org.uk

David Glover will be giving an illustrated Talk in candlelit Halifax Minster:

This will have two parts, including local and David’s ancestral tales.

First section includes: The Halifax link with the Pendle “witches”, the lady buried alive at Halifax Minster, and contemporary spontaneous combustion events in Norland and Sowerby Bridge.

Second part: The Monk’s curse, the Headless Horseman, and the Ghostly Percy Brothers. For more information about this event contact Halifax Minster on 01422 355436.