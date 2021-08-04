The Piece Hall announce New Order to play huge outdoor gig next month

Phil Cunningham, Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, Tom Chapman and Stephen Morris of the band 'New Order'. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Leading the way as one of the most influential British bands of the last 40 years, Manchester legends New Order are set to return to Yorkshire this September for what promises to be a memorable night set in the spectacular grounds of the stunning Piece Hall, Halifax.

Successfully emerging from the days of Joy Division, New Order have firmly cemented themselves as dance-rock pioneers. With an illustrious career and 10 studio albums under their belts, including, debut masterpiece ‘Movement’ – produced by Factory Record’s Martin Hannett, seminal second album and widespread acclaimed ‘Power, Corruption and Lies’, and their last album “Music Complete” released in 2015, which was critically acclaimed as a career highlight.

Armed with a heavy-weight back catalogue of hits including ‘Blue Monday, ‘True Faith’, ‘Age of Consent’ and ‘Restless” to name a few, this headline show promises to be an unmissable night in The Piece Hall Summer Series of outdoor gigs for 2021.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, which operates The Piece Hall, said: “We are so excited to welcome the brilliant New Order, together with LoneLady to our courtyard, completing our top line up of talent for this summer’s ‘Live at The Piece Hall’ gigs. An iconic band playing an iconic venue - what could be better!

“We’ve been working hard, behind the scenes, to ensure we can welcome everyone, safely, to our outdoor courtyard area. This will be a gig to remember. As their last album put it, Music Complete.”

Set to be a Summer to remember, live music is officially back at The Piece Hall with New Order joining the bill in an already incredible series of live shows booked in to take place at the spectacular venue.

Already announced to headline across three weekends are Brit Pop legends Shed Seven, Iconic Ska & 2-tone pioneers The Specials, Halifax’s very own Indie rockers The Cribs, Sheffield’s musician Richard Hawley, Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers and Leeds heroes The Kaisers Chiefs, who are playing two very special shows.