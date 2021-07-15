Todmorden Book Festival is set to return
Todmorden Book Festival 2021 takes place from September 24 to October 2 this year.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:00 pm
With author talks and in conversation events, workshops and family events, and a packed schools programme, this year’s Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.
A spokesperson for the Festival said, “We are thrilled to be running a full programme of in-person events this year and look forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues in September.”
Todmorden Book Festival ran for the first time in November 2018.
The award-winning poet Andrew McMillan will continue as Festival Patron this year. Online events from last year’s digital programme are available to view at www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk.
The full programme and booking information will be available on the Festival’s website www.todmordenbookfestival.co.uk soon.