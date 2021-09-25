What are the best attractions in and around Calderdale that most visitors won't know about?

From Wainhouse Tower to Calderdale Industrial Museum here are 13 of the places you thought were worth a visit.
1. Calderdale Industrial Museum
Many readers pointed to Calderdale Industrial Museum as a must visit location for any visitors.
2. Streets in the sky
One person pointed out that not many visitors will know that there are streets of houses above Halifax Borough Market. They run alongside the roof of the market and look out onto the streets of Halifax.
3. Halifax Gibbet
A few readers thought Halifax Gibbet is a top attraction in Calderdale. The Gibbet was an early guillotine used until the mid-17th century.
4. Beacon Hill
One reader pointed to the walk up the cobbles at the bottom of Southowram Bank up to the Beacon, allowing visitors to take in the view over Halifax and beyond.