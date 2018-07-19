Treat yourself to a second helping of food and drink festival

Halifax Piece Hall’s first Chow Down festival in June saw 30,000 food fans crowd into the grade-one listed building for a stunning weekend in the sunshine - and the second is being served up from tomorrow.

The second event in the series, which will continue once a month to September, will be held from July 20 to 22 and promises a mouth-watering weekend of food from around the world.

A dozen of Yorkshire’s best food pop-ups will be taking part with a wide range of vegan and vegetarian food available, along with ale and cocktail bars and live music.

Nicky Chance Thompson, CEO of the Piece Hall Trust, said: “I was delighted to see the Piece Hall absolutely bustling with people from all over the region for the first Chow Down.

“It proved to be one of our busiest events so far and I’m enormously proud to have it exclusively at our venue for the summer.

“It was especially great to see the wider town thriving with the Halifax Food and Drink Festival and Square Chapel arts centre’s Beer and Gin Festival on at the same time. A real festival-feel brought to the whole town.”

Delicacies on offer will include Mediterranean-style mezze, Korean and Indian fusion food, Mexican-style tacos, Caribbean flavours, wood-fired pizzas, artisan sausages, steak sandwiches and doughnuts.

Matt Long, of organisers New Citizens, said: “We were overwhelmed with the reception to our first Chow Down event at the fantastic Piece Hall.

“It was great to see a culmination of everyone’s efforts come together and showcase the finest in street food, drink, music and craft. We are excited to be returning on the weekend of July 20.”

As well as food stalls, there will be a farmers’ and produce market, DJs and live bands, craft beer and ale tent and communal outside dining space.

The restored Piece Hall re-opened on August 1, 2017. The BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ visited the venue on July 8.

The next Chow Down will be held from August 31 to September 2 with the last event of this summer from September 28 to 30.

For more details tel: 01422 525217 or visit thepiecehall.co.uk