Bogus callers are frozen out

Bogus callers will be frozen out in Wyke after a cold calling zone was set up due to reports of them operating in the area.

The zone covers Ashley Road, Sellerdale Drive, Aysgarth Close, Mistral Close and part of Westfield Lane, and has been launched by police following work with partners at Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Trading Standards.

PC Andrew Hood, neighbourhood ward officer for Wyke, said: “Cold calling can be very intimidating, particularly for vulnerable members of the community.

“This zone will help protect them from illegal traders or bogus officials. It will also give them the confidence to say ‘no’.”

Residents have been given leaflets explaining details of how the scheme works, as well as stickers to display on their windows and doors. Signs have also been displayed on lampposts to warn cold callers they are not welcome.

The scheme was funded by cash seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

David Lodge, head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “This is a simple, yet effective scheme that protects residents from rogue traders and doorstep criminals.

“We urge residents to be vigilant when dealing with cold callers and to report those that choose to ignore the signs and stickers.”

There are more than 200 Cold Calling Control Zones in West Yorkshire and research shows that reports of this activity tend to drop in areas where these zones have been set up.

Any complaints of individuals or companies persistently breaching the zone can be reported to the Bradford South Area Neighbourhood Team on 101 or by email at bradfordsouthnt@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk