Foodies head for Todmorden - Saturday’s food festival is bigger and better than ever!

Are you loving top quality food? Then head for Todmorden on Saturday!

Todmorden Food Festival on September 9 is centred around Pollination Square at Todmorden Market, presenting the very best in local food and drink.

Run by UCCA in partnership with Calderdale Markets, the fourth festival is bigger and better than ever and will run from 11am until late afternoon. The 2016 event saw great weather and Todmorden turned out to support it in great numbers with more than 30 stalls outside and nearly as many craft stalls in neighbouring Central Methodist Church making for a great day. All exhibitors are quality local producers aiming to reaffirm Todmorden as a “foodie” destination. Jack’s House bar, children’s attractions, flowers, art and music round it out.

Organisers say: “We aim to have something for everyone, food, fun, glamour and people-watching, with an increase in stalls.

“There are already 37 booked and more than 30 craft stalls in Central Methodists as we are able to use the old Rose Street car park, almost doubling space available. Coupled with exhibits from local businesses, we aim to give the whole day the ‘wow’ factor’.”

Book a craft stall at dartypants@outlook.com, to volunteer ring 07970 69565.