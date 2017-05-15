Calderdale residents asked to be patient after NHS cyber-attack

Calderdale residents are being asked to be patient following last weeks NHS cyber-attack.

GP practices across the borough are open as usual today, but many are still bringing their IT and clinical systems back on-line following the cyber-attack.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group said some practices may not yet have full access to patient records, prescriptions, appointment systems and in some cases telephone systems.

The NHS has issued the following advice:

- If you already have a GP appointment booked for today, this will go ahead. Do not ring your surgery to check as they will be extremely busy.

- People who have GP appointments should turn up as normal unless they are contacted directly and told not to.

- If you need to book an urgent GP appointment on Monday morning, you will be able to do so, but keep trying if you have difficulty getting through.

- Practices may be running more slowly than usual if they are unable to access some of their systems

- All phone lines for GP practices are working, but there is a possibility that practices that use electronic call queuing systems may be affected.

Hospitals have continued to treat patients throughout the weekend, but people are being asked to only use A&E services and 999 when there is a genuine emergency.

Those attending planned hospital appointments should attend as usual unless they are directly advised otherwise.