Man arrested after two women stabbed in Huddersfield

TWO women suffered serious stab wounds during an attack in Huddersfield this morning.

Police attended an address in Greenlea Court at around 2.20am this morning (Thurs Feb 23) and found two women, aged 42 and 25, with stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital where they are in a serious, but stable condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: "This was a serious assault where two people have sustained significant injuries, but the consequences could have been much worse.

"Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries but I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to get in touch with police."

Anyone who with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.