Hebden Bridge Picture House launches autism friendly screenings

Hebden Bridge Picture House has announced the launch of autism friendly screenings from July 2017, which aim to promote the cinema-going experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivity or a learning disability.

The first two screenings, of Hampstead on Wednesday, July 12 at 11am, and Despicable Me 3 on Saturday, July 22 at 5pm, have been sponsored by Hebden Bridge structural engineering business DP Squared Limited.

Autism is a condition close to the heart of business owners Debs and Darren Paine, and they are proud to support the launch of autism friendly screenings at the Picture House.

Rebekah Fozard, manager at Hebden Bridge Picture House, said: “We’re really looking forward to further opening out our programme to include more of the community.

“We hope many across the Calder Valley and beyond are able to enjoy films once more, in a comfortable and supportive environment, and look forward to welcoming customers old and new.”

Reduced sound levels, increased lighting and advert-and trailer-free content will allow this audience group, their friends, families and carers to be comfortable and feel fully included in the unique experience of a trip to the cinema.