Invitation to reunite Little Theatre cast past and present

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre members past and present are invited to a second “Reunion” at the theatre, on Saturday, June 3, between 10am and 1pm.

The event will provide another opportunity to collect material for the archive, and share memories of times past.

Taken at last year's Little Theatre reunion

Since the previous get-together in May last year, organiser Vaughan Leslie has been working with Frank Woolrych and Ann Kilbey, at Pennine Heritage, and has made a good start on the Little Theatre archive, some of which is now on the theatre’s website, www.hblt.co.uk/archive/images.

Hebden Bridge Little Theatre has been in existence since 1924, and the website archive is beginning to document and illustrate this long history.

Ann and Frank have agreed to attend this second meeting, and will bring a projector and scanner as before, so it will be possible to view the collection as it currently stands, and scan new additions.

Anyone who has any theatre memorabilia, such as photographs, programmes, or posters they would like to share is encouraged to take them along to the reunion.

The event is also an opportunity to catch up with old friends, and to see how the theatre has changed over the years.

Vaughan said: “Please feel free to join us at this celebration of the theatre, past and present.”

l Is your group or society planning an event?

Email hbtimes@hebdenbridgetimes.co.uk