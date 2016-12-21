Jo Cox charity single could be Christmas number one

A charity single released in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox could become this year’s Christmas number one.

The cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic 1969 record ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ is one of the favourites to top the charts on Friday.

Holly Lynch.

Released under the name Friends of Jo Cox, the single features a host of music stars and community singers including Ricky Wilson, KT Tunstall, David Gray, Steve Harley and the cross-party parliamentary rock band MP4.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who took over Mrs Cox’s constituency duties after her murder, is among the politicians who feature on the single.

She said: “It was wonderful to see people come together for this recording in order to celebrate her life and her message.”

The Rolling Stones have waived their claim of royalties from the cover and all proceeds will go to the charity set up after the MP’s death, the Jo Cox Foundation.

Robin Millar, who produced the single, said: “This is essentially a protest record as we believe a piece of music can still make a statement.

“We wanted to create something to show that Jo Cox’s hugely selfless and energetic campaigning must live on through greater unity.

“Sixteen MPs from across the political spectrum took part alongside our artists to reflect Jo’s belief that more unites us than divides us. I hope by making this record we can both honour Jo and help work continue through the Foundation.”

Celebrities and MPs are urging people to buy, download and stream the single to get it to number one. Prime Minister Theresa May is backing the campaign and Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond announced that all cash raised through VAT will be donated directly to the Foundation.

