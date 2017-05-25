Local lad will represent UK at Scout event

Iain Dale from Hebden Bridge is set to represent the UK at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland.

For Iain the World Scout Moot is an incredible once in a lifetime opportunity.

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of Scouts aged 18 – 25 from across the globe and will be held in the dramatic landscape of Iceland from 25 July to 2 August.

Iain said “Its going to be such a good laugh!”

The UK Contingent will be taking over 500 participants to the event, where a total of 5000 participants from 80 countries around the world will join together to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery.

Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the stunning banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn and make new friends from across the globe and visit Geysir and the waterfalls of Gullfoss.