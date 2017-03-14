New housing development for Calderdale village approved despite 162 objections

Controversial plans for a new housing development at a Calderdale village have today (Tuesday) been given the green light.

Objectors said the 34-home plan for land off Green Lane in Shelf would put pressure on roads, schools and other infrastructure.

Residents fighting against the move packed out a meeting of Calderdale Council’s planning committee as the proposals were approved.

Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Shelf and Northowram), who opposed the decision, said: “On a good day, with luck rather than good management, two 1960s Minis could pass in opposite directions on some sections of Riding Hill.

“At the other end, exiting Brow Lane onto the main Wade House Road is OK between midnight and 5am, turning right into Witchfield Hill can be trickier.

“At other times this junction is already very busy and difficult to negotiate, particularly at school drop off and pick times.

“Entry to and from Brow Lane is also exacerbated by parked cars on Brow Lane itself.

“To unnecessarily increase traffic volumes at his junction would in my view be bonkers and the application has made no reference to developer funded highways improvements.

“For avoidance of doubt even cyclists struggle with access/entry at this junction.”

Calderdale Council has to build six and a half thousand homes within the next five years.

Proposals for the Green Lane site had been turned down in 2001.

The report by council planning officers to committee members concluded: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable subject to the conditions specified.

“The recommendation to grant planning permission has been made because the development is in accordance with the policies and proposals in the Replacement Calderdale Unitary Development Plan and National Planning Policy Framework set out in the ‘Key Policy Context’ section above and there are no material considerations to outweigh the presumption in favour of such development.”

