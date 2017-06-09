Next week’s planned roadworks

These are the planned roadworks for Yorkshire’s motorways for the week ahead.

The summary of scheduled new and ongoing road improvements by Highways England is correct as of today (Friday, June) 9 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M62 junction 26 to junction 27 Gildersome:

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Tuesday 13 June for gantry painting works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 29 to junction 30 Rothwell:

The eastbound carriageway and the M1 southbound link to the M62 eastbound will be fully closed overnight on Monday 12 June for gantry painting works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 33 to junction 32 Castleford:

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday 13 June for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M62 junction 37 Howden:

The eastbound and westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 12 June for council works on the local network. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 South Cave to Welton:

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 15 June for resurfacing works, the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed from 7pm on Friday 16 June to 6am on Monday 19 June for resurfacing works, drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough to junction 34 Tinsley:

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight between the slip roads at junction 34 on Monday 12 June. The southbound exit slip road at junction 30 will be closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 15 June. The southbound exit slip road at junction 34 will be closed overnight on Wednesday 14 June. The works are for the smart motorway scheme. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A631 Tinsley Viaduct:

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 14 June for developer works (new Ikea store). The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, with a clearly signed diversion in place.