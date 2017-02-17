Planning applications: New spinning studio in Hebden Bridge

The latest list of planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use of land to facilitate detached garage: Land North East 29 Hollin Street, Triangle.

New detached dwelling: Ash Cottage, Gordon Street, Boothtown, Halifax.

Fell six trees (Tree Preservation Order): Rear Of Copley Motors, Wakefield Road, Copley.

Prune tree trees (Tress Preservation Order): St Matthews Church, Back Clough, Northowram.

Prune five trees (Treee Preservation Order): 43 Spinners Hollow, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension of implement Store: Acre Piggery, Widdop Road, Heptonstall,

Replace existing rotten timber sashes with hardwood double glazed sashes, re-roof flat and pitched roofs with like for like materials re-using existing slates where possible, replacement of rotten rainwater goods, internal re-decoration of water damaged areas, stonework re-pointing and repairs (Listed Building Consent): The Crossley Heath School, Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax.

Dormer and porch to front and detached garage: 17 Sandhall Lane, Halifax.

Amendment to previous approval 16/00961- reduction in amount of first floor extension, minor amendments to window and door locations, additional window, projecting balcony: Coach House, Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge.

Detached double garage: Clunters Farm, Clunters Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Change of use of ground floor from residential (C1) to Cafe (A3) (Listed Building Consent): 103 Northgate, Halifax.

Change of use from Storage (B8) to General offices (B1) for first, second and third floors: 25 Horton Street, Halifax.

Conversion and extension of dwelling to form respite care facility (C3 to C2 use): Cartron House, Moor End Road, Halifax.

DECIDED

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Site Of Former Mytholm Works, King Street, Hebden Bridge.

Alterations to side extension to create extended living accommodation: 190 Towngate, Clifton, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to rear with balcony: 1 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Remodelling of bungalow, including demolition works, construction of new first floor and formation of new drive with dropped kerb: 11 Toothill Avenue, Rastrick.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Park Close, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Alterations to garage to include raising ridge height and two storey extensions to side and rear: 10 Fern Valley Chase, Todmorden.

Repair/replacement of fixed skylight and east facing upper window (Listed Building Consent): 6 Garnet Street, Hebden Bridge.

Installation of flue to multi-fuel stove (Listed Building Consent): Stoodley View, 42 Towngate, Heptonstall.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00245- condition 2: Thunnerly Shaw Lane, Holywell Green.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00630 - Condition 2: The Flat Mg Caravans, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Construction of a livestock shelter and greenhouse: Gut Royd Farm, Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden.

Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling.: Grange Lodge Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax.

Two storey side extension, porch extension to front & formation of parking area to front of property: 165 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Prior Approval application for a change of use from an Agricultural Building to dwelling (C3): Woodlands Farm Barn, Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw, Halifax.

Two digitally printed graphic vinyl overlays to be fitted to double sided totem sign (Advertisement Consent): B And M, Unit 1, 364 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Installation of a 20m high shrouded monopole supporting 3 antennas, 2 dishes and the installation of 3 equipment cabinets with ancillary works: Land At Allotment Gardens, Rochdale Road, Triangle.

Conversion of garage to living space: 15A Pinfold Close, Barkisland, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension to existing detached garage to create garden room: The Naze, Ingle Dene, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey side/front extension: 11 West Royd Close, Halifax.

Change of use from storage (B8) to Spinning Studio (D2): Unit 2 Adjacent To Waterside Gymnasium, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Submission of details to comply with condition 1 to permission 16/01274/LBC: Roebucks Farm, Danny Lane, Luddenden Foot.

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 to permission 15/00697: Hartsoil House, Highmoor Lane, Clifton.

Agricultural building for pig rearing: Land North West Of Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00195/HSE - condition 1-6: 4 Church Street, Heptonstall.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 16/00196/LBC - condition 1-4: 4 Church Street, Heptonstall.