Planning applications: Plans for updates to shops on Woolshops

Here are the latest planning applciations to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use of 2nd floor from D1 (clinic) to C3 (residential): 22 Clare Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension: Knowl Barn, Cragg Road, Erringden, Hebden Bridge.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Park Close, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): The Coach House, 10 High Street, Luddenden.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 9 The Sycamores, Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, Brighouse.

Fell one tree and prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Highlands View, Greetland.

Prune eleven trees and fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 14, 16 And 18 Stonecroft Mount, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension to Garden office: Sunnycroft 1 Heath Mount Road, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to rear (Lawful development certificate): 80 Bradley View, Holywell Green.

Reduce one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Stony Croft Lane, Ripponden.

Two replacement internally illuminated fascia signs (Advertisement Consent): Greggs Pellon Lane Service Station, 151 Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate side extension,dormers to front and rear and raised decking to rear: 216 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to Glazing merchants warehouse: Unit 4A, High Level Way, Halifax.

First floor extension, new door with Juliet balcony at first floor level: 46 Greenacres, Shelf, Halifax.

Change of use from residential home (C2) to two dwellings (C3), demolition of sunroom and staircase, extension of roof of single storey lean to to rear to form covered entrance, formation of new windows and replacement of existing windows (Listed Building Consent): 1 Church Street, Rastrick, Brighouse.

Construction of side extensions and formation of pitched roof to the existing rear flat roof (Lawful Development Certificate): New House Pinfold Lane, Rastrick, Brighouse.

Amended location of terrace of three dwellings to incorporate a further additional dwelling in association with an amended access to the approved road layout: Former Garage Site Junction Of Ogden Lane And Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Change of use from (B2) general industrial to Doggy Daycare (Sui Generis), including Indoor dog park, training, cafe and installation of outdoor security fencing to rear of property: Units 7 & 8 Lock Hill Mills, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

2 fascia signs (Advertisement Consent): Units 7 & 8 Lock Hill Mills, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use from residential home (C2) to two dwellings (C3), demolition of sunroom and staircase. Extension of roof of single storey lean to to rear to form covered entrance: 1 Church Street, Rastrick, Brighouse.

Detached dwelling and new access to existing dwelling: The Mount, 38 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.

Change of use of detached barn to single dwelling and removal of stables and construct detached dwelling (Outline): Ingfield Bungalow, Ingfield, Ing Head Gardens, Shelf, Halifax.

Dwelling (Outline): Land Off Townfield Lane, Heptonstall.

Residential Development of 4 detached dwellings: Land At Junction Of Bank Top And Southowram Bank, Southowram Bank, Halifax.

DECIDED

Demolition of dwelling (Demolition Notification): 10 Calder Grove, Mytholmroyd.

Single storey extension to front: 16 Cheltenham Gardens, Halifax.

Single storey extension to front: 4 Chapel Street, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Single storey side extension: 95 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Two storey extension with pitched roof to front elevation: 27 Ashlea Avenue, Brighouse.

Fell seven trees and prune eighteen trees (Tree Preservation Order): 39 Bar Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge.

Repaint shopfront and roller shutter, re-cover sunblind, install new signage and internal refurbishment works. Install an additional air conditioning unit to rear with new extract grilles and re-locate the main extract from high level to ground floor. (Listed Building Consent): 17 Woolshops, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 18 Pinfold Close, Barkisland.

Change of use from motor car valeting (B1) to car MOT station (B2): 19 - 21 St Mary Street, Halifax.

Construction of dormer window to front elevation, new window in side elevation, new external access stairway to cellar :17 Diamond Street, Halifax.

Replacement panels to existing illuminated totem; new non-illuminated totem; replacement signage panels to two existing non-illuminated totems; 2 new internally illuminated fascia signs; four new non-illuminated panel signs; two non-illuminated lobby lozenges. (Advertisement Consent): Sainsburys Supermarket, Wade Street, Halifax.

Change of use of ground floor from residential (C1) to Cafe (A3) (Listed Building Consent): 103 Northgate, Halifax.

Change of use of ground floor from residential (C1) to Cafe (A3): 103 Northgate, Halifax.

Two storey side elevation extension (retrospective): The Shambles, 127A Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Agricultural shed - Amended scheme to 16/01334: Withens Gap Farm, Withens Road, Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

Handrails to doorway (Listed Building Consent): Apartments 15 And 16, Bermerside House, Greenroyd Close, Skircoat Green.

Replacement porch: Woodcroft 1A Briscoe Lane, Greetland.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 12/00583 - conditions 1 and 2: Former Garage Site Junction Of Ogden Lane And Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Change of use from domestic flat (C3) to office accommodation (B1): 36 Prescott Street, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and single storey kitchen extension to rear: 12 West View Avenue, Halifax.

First floor extension to side: Beaumont Halifax Road, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

New extract vents and additional air conditioning unit. New signage. Repaint the shopfront and roller shutter. Re-fabric the existing awning: 17 Woolshops, Halifax.

Dormer to rear, 1 roof light to rear and two to the front: Apartment 15, Samuels Cottage, The Cottage Courtyard, Stafford Avenue, Halifax.

Domestic stable with associated hard standing (Reserved Matters Persuant to 15/00031): Oaklea Manor Branch Road, Barkisland, Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement garage: Land North West, 4 Cragg Road, Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of third floor to form three flats: 2 Silver Street & 41A Crown Street, Halifax.

Alteration of inscription to war memorial from H WOODRIDGE to H WOOLDRIDGE (Listed Building Consent): Rydings Park War Memorial, Rydings Park, Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Prior Approval application for a change of use from two Agricultural Buildings to 2 dwelling houses (C3): Lower Deerplay Farm, Oak Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Industrial unit (B2): Northern Corrugated Cases Limited, Shay Lane, Holmfield, Halifax.

Convert two dwellings back into one to include internal and external works (Listed Building Consent): Kirby Cote Farm, Kirby Cote Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing garage and construction of 1no. dwelling: Garage 1, Crossley Street, Brighouse.

Alterations to existing garage to provide new pitched roof and form 1 bedroom holiday cottage in new roof space over garage: Marshaw Bank Farm, Barn Four Gates End, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Driveway and dropped kerb (Lawful Development Certificate): 9 Keats Avenue, Todmorden.

Two/Three storey extension to East and South elevation, including terracing and integrated garage to South elevation: 63 Sunnybank Road, Greetland.

Double stable and adjoining tack room; dropped kerb and access gate: Land North Of 12A Coley Road, Hipperholme.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 15/00123 - conditions 2 and 6: 11 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd.

Conversion of vacant building to mixed commercial and residential use comprising of 1 no. dwelling house, 4 no. flats and office, nursery and commercial units (Amended Description and Plans): St Marys Church, Raw Lane, Illingworth.

Conversion of vacant building to mixed commercial and residential use comprising of 1 no. dwelling house, 4 no. flats and office, nursery and commercial units (Listed Building Consent)(Amended Description and Plans): St Marys Church, Raw Lane, Illingworth, Halifax.

Submission of information to discharge conditions on application 10/00406 - conditions 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 15 and 16: Land To The Side Of 320 Ovenden Road, Halifax.