Police warn of fraudulent websites claiming links to Manchester suicide bombing

Police have warned people to be aware of fraudulent fundraising websites in the wake of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) tweeted the alert and instead directed wellwishers to a JustGiving page through which to make donations.

It said: “Please be aware of fraudulent fundraising pages on the internet. If you wish to donate please use this page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester. “

Set up by the Manchester Evening News, the site has raised more than £1.2 million since it was created on Tuesday.

The money raised will go to the victims’ families.

Together with the We Love Manchester Fund, launched by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross, the total amount of donations stands at around £2 million.

Donors include Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure and his agent who will donate £100,000, and the Wayne Rooney Foundation which will also give the same amount.

The Lord Mayor of Manchester, Councillor Eddy Newman, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has generously supported the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“The money raised through your donations will make a real difference to those who have been affected by this horrific attack.

“The magnificent support received so far shows just how strongly the world stands united with the city of Manchester at this difficult time.