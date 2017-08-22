Remembering blood spilt on rights march

On the 175th anniversary of the August 1842 march for the rights of working people, when blood was shed on the streets of Halifax, a large number gathered at Lister Lane Cemetery in the town to hear the wider story of this troubled time.

The event was also attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali and Mrs Shaheen Ali, and Holly Lynch, MP, with the Mayor and Ms Lynch addressing the crowd.

Civic: The Mayor speaks to the crowd

Mark Metcalf, the well-known local writer and organiser of the Unite Rebel Road project, gave a wide-ranging speech explaining the conditions and events in 1842.

This was followed by a conducted tour of the cemetery by Halifax historian David Glover, which was specific to its connections with the political unrest of the 1840s..

The tour included taking in the burial sites there of four leading Chartists, including the noted Ben Rushton, of the town’s Deputy Constable, and also of a Sheriff’s Officer.

Unite’s Rebel Road project celebrates trade union and labour movement figures.