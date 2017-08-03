Updated: M62 sliproad reopens near Ripponden after emergency services tackle lorry fire

Emergency services have been at the scene of a lorry fire on the M62 near Ripponden tonight.

Highways England first reported that police and firefighters were en route to the incident shortly before 8pm.

It warned that the entry sliproad on the eastbound carriageway was closed near junction 22 as a result.

Two lanes of the carriageway were also shut initially.

In its latest update, Highways England said one lane of the sliproad remained closed.