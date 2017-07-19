Two months of roadwork misery returns to main Calder Valley highway

Roadworks return to the Calder Valley’s main route from Monday when flood works resume at Mytholmroyd.

The Environment Agency finished the first phase of works, which reduced traffic on the A646 to one lane for the safe demolition of flood-hit buildings at Burnley Road in the village centre to take place safely, a week early but warned they would resume later in July.

The temporary traffic lights will leave drivers and bus passengers needing to adjust their journey times to allow for any delays and some villagers have asked if some work could be done later in the evenings to speed up completion, expected to last for nine weeks.

A spokesman for Calderdale Council’s highways department said disruption would be minimised where it was possible and the traffic lights would be manually controlled through most of the day on weekdays and also for some time at weekends.

Calderdale Council’s head of highways, Steven Lee, said: “Environment Agency flood works will start again in Mytholmroyd from Monday, July 24, and are scheduled to last around nine weeks.

“To minimise any disruption caused, the majority of the work is being carried out during the school holidays when the traffic is quieter.

“The traffic lights will also be manually controlled from 7am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm at weekends, to minimise queues as much as possible.”