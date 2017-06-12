Welcome to Show’s new home

All creatures great and small will be on display when Todmorden Agricultural Show is staged at its new home on Saturday, June 17.

From birds of prey in the events ring to the big beasts in the horse, cattle and sheep sections, a day’s worth of entertainment is on offer at the showfield next to the Ram Inn on Burnley Road at Cliviger.

Organisers Todmorden Agricultural Society reluctantly decided to move a few miles across the Lancashire border after Calderdale Council imposed vehicle axle weight restrictions on Centre Vale Park following completion of flood alleviation work which left drainage pipes close to the park’s surface in some places.

Society secretary Rob Goldthorpe said: “We’re looking forward to the new site and welcoming new people to our event as well as welcoming back regular supporters of the event, from Todmorden and the surrounding country.

“It’s been a new challenge for us and over the last 18 months we have been workingt towards putting on the best quality show around. It’s all come together and we’re ready for Saturday,” he said.

With judging in some sections starting early in the morning, the events ring, with attractions this year including a gundog display, racing pigs, birds of prey on the wing and the Galloping Acrobats on horseback, runs from mid-morning.

Try to guess which will be the winning pig, have the chance to handle, under supervision, the majestic birds of prey and marvel at the skills of the riders.

Alongside the “big beasts” are goats, dogs, budgies, cavies, ferrets, poultry and rabbits, with a children’s pets section and a bulging arts and crafts section which features hundreds of entries by local people in sections such as baking, photography, model-making and art.

This year the children’s pet section combines two elements, the regular pet show and a challenge to create models of pets out of fruit and vegetables.

Vintage tractors offer the chance to see how farmers did their work in days gone by, while the young farmers’ stock judging shows how new generations are getting to grips with their chosen profession.

Completing the package are a whole host of trade stands selling all kinds of goodies, and these usually include a wide range of food and drink sellers, many of them housed in the food and craft marquee.

With several other side attractions, organisers have planned as full a day’s entertainment as possible. “We hope as many people as possible will come and enjoy a great family day out,” said Rob.