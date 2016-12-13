Brighouse through to last eight

Brighouse Town beat Goole 1-0 at Hove Edge last night and will be at home to the winners of next Tuesday’s game between Harrogate Railway and Ossett Town in the last eight of the West Riding County Cup.

They scored early for the second time in three days and this time retained their lead to register a first win in almost two months.

Town, who drew 1-1 at Trafford in the Evo-Stik NPL at the weekend, went in front after three minutes through Tom Robinson from close range, following a Tom Dugdale free-kick.

While there were no more goals the game wasn’t without drama, Brighouse having to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Dan Illingworth collected a second yellow card.

There was even a rare appearance from home boss Paul Quinn, who came on as a substitute for the final 16 minutes.