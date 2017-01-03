Home comforts for Brighouse

Brighouse Town were part of a clean sweep for home teams in yesterday’s Evo-Stik NPL First Division North programme.

All eight teams with ground advantage won, Brighouse beating Colwyn Bay 2-1.

Paul Quinn’s men were making it back to back wins, after their 3-0 Boxing Day win at Goole, with a postponement at home to Ossett Town in between.

In front of a crowd of 205, Brighouse were in front after 13 minutes yesterday via Tom Dugdale from Adam Field’s knock down.

They doubled their advantage five minutes before half time with a Luke Parkin penalty smashed down the middle of the goal after Leon Osborne had been tripped.

Colwyn Bay got one back with seconds left when Field scored an own goal.

Brighouse stay eighth, below Clitheroe and Farsley Celtic on goal difference, and there is a now a four-point gap back to ninth-place Colwyn Bay.

Quinn’s side travel to Bamber Bridge on Saturday. Bridge are 11th and lost 3-2 at leaders Lancaster City yesterday.