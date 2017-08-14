Ovenden back with a bang

REBORN Ovenden West Riding got their West Riding County Amateur League Division One campaign off to an excellent start with a 6-0 victory at Tingley Athletic on Saturday.

The former giants of the Calderdale amateur scene, back after folding a year ago, dominated the game from start to finish with skipper Scott Eastwood orchestrating their attacks from midfield,

Martin Woodhouse gave West Riding the lead with a superb 25 yarder in the 15th minute that beat the despairing dive of Tingley custodian Steve Blow.

West Riding were now in full control. John Booth was brought down in the penalty area and Eastwood dispatched the resultant spot kick.

On 30 minutes prolific scorer Booth opened his account after some excellent work by Connah Judson.

Booth added his second just before the break with a typical turn and cool finish but he, Martin Woodhouse and Ashton Lewis missed a host of chances,

Tingley came out fighting in the second half and brought excellent saves from Lewis Scott, mainly with efforts from substitute Scott Austin.

However, any hope of a revival was dashed when Damian Randall set up Andrew Butterworth to make it 5-0 with a sweetly struck 18 yarder passed Blow,

Booth completed his hat-trick with a close range effort on 85 minutes to complete a satisfactory return to action for Ovenden, who host Lower Hopton Reserves at West Vale on Saturday.