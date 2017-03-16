Repeat success for Booth

The re-arranged Halifax-Huddersfield Alliance meeting at Outlane on Tuesday was a very high scoring competition with 48 points taking the pro-am honours.

Ex-Bradley Hall player Rob Booth and his Crosland Heath partner Tom Murphy (14) put together a very tidy card with 12 birdies and no dropped shots.

Booth was following up his win with clubmate Paul Gledhill in the previous Alliance at their home course.

James Ward and Fred Speight (10) of Dewsbury District finished second, three points behind, with a nett eagle from Speight their highlight.

Home club pair John Morris (20) and Carl Livesey (17) took the am-am honours on 46 points, beating 15 other pairs.

They were the fourth different Outlane pair to win the am-am section in the last five Alliance events.

They had only one bogie, finishing a point better than Dewsbury District’s Jonathan Binns (5) and Fergus Barron (3).

Meltham’s John Crosland (10) and Richard Johnstone (14), on 44 points, and Andy Whitworth (1) and Steve Hopkinson (6) of Bradley Hall, on 43 points, just missed out on the prizes.

The Bradley Hall pair had the misfortune to lose both balls on the sixth hole.

The event had been put back a week due to waterlogging but the course had dried out considerable, although play started in drizzle.

In the afternoon it was brighter with a stronger wind.

There is a quick turnaround for the next alliance at Bradley Hall next Tuesday. Twenty seven pairs are due to play, with seven professionals in the field

Outlane results - Pro-am: 1, R.Booth Pro & T.Murphy 14 (Crosland Heath) 48; 2, J.Ward Pro & F.Speight 10 (Dewsbury) 45; 3, S.Race Pro & R.Johnson 18 (Meltham) 37.

Am-am: 1, J.Morris 20 & C.Livesey 17 (Outlane) 46; 2, J.Binns 5 & F.Barron 3 (Dewsbury) 45; 3, R.Johnstone 14 & J.Crosland 10 (Meltham) 44; 4, A.R.Whitworth 1 & S.Hopkinson 6 (Bradley Hall) 43; 5, C.Brooks 9 & S.Dar 17 (Outlane) 41; 6, M.Campbell 7 & R.Langley-Webb 9 (Crow Nest Park) 40; 6, J.Lawton 4 & B.Ashton 13 (Outlane) 40; 8, T.Hirst 13 & F.Parker 13 (Meltham) 39; 8, C.L’Estrange 12 & E.Pearson 17 (Crosland Heath) 39; 8, G.Abernethey 10 & G.Thornton 20 (West End) 39; 8, P.Heywood 7 & K.Bruce 19 (Marsden) 39; 12, M.Clowery 13 & J.Smith 17 (Longley Park) 38; 12, B.Cassidy 13 & P.Reynolds 12 (Outlane) 38; 14, R.Wilson 16 & K.Puckering 13 (Outlane) 37; 14, C.Lander 2 & M.Lockwood 17 (Bradley Hall/Outlane) 37; 16, A.Kendall 20 & R.Inglesfield 14 (Longley Park) 36.