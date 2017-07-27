States test for Louie, 11,

CROW Nest Golf Club’s exciting junior prospect Louie Walsh has flown to America for his latest international challenge.

The 11-year-old Northowram Primary School pupil will be taking part in the Kids World Championship from August 2-6.

The event is at Pinehurst Golf Club in North Carolina and has been attracting hundreds of the top under 12 players from across the globe since 2005.

Louie will go into the event in good form. Last week he won the North of England Regional final for the Adidas Wee Wonders competition and this has qualified him for the final on August 26-27 at St Andrews, Scotland.

He has also recently won the Pete Cowen Mini Tour Order of Merit, following on from finishing eighth at the European Championships in Scotland in May.

Louie will be accompanied by his proud parents Lee and Dawn to the States.

When he returns he has a competition at Celtic Manor in Wales on August 9.

Louie has only been playing golf for two years but has made giant strides and was a member of the Crow Nest Park team which won the Halifax and Huddersfield Union Junior Team Championship at Longley Park earlier this year.

A couple of battle-hardened contenders will be wondering if they have another P S Cockroft Trophy in them on Sunday.

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union’s strokeplay event takes place at Dewsbury and West End’s Steve Martin will be looking to supplement his successes in 2000, 2004 and 2014.

Bradley Hall’s Andy Whitworth is the matchplay king and may well have his sights on another success in the head-to-head format.

It would be some performance if he could emulate his stroke play wins in 1989 and 2002.

Lightcliffe’s Frazer Scholefield (2006) and Meltham’s Graham McLean (2015) are other previous winners in a field of 32.