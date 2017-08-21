Union side’s singles blues

The Halifax-Huddersfield Union side suffered a disappointing 22-14 defeat away to Teesside at Eaglesfield in their penultimate Yorkshire Inter-District League match of the season yesterday.

Hopes were high for Frank Greaves’ side after a 28-8 thumping of York at Huddersfield a fortnight earlier and the momentum was maintained in the morning foursomes as they took a 7-5 lead.

They were already guaranteed a further two points from the afternoon singles with home player Jason Jones forced to retire shortly after the turn in the foursomes.

Greaves, who stepped in to complete the visitors’ line-up, took the walkover but only Union stroke play champion Matt Colcombe and Ben Crowther managed wins after lunch.

There were several other close contests but Halifax-Huddersfield’s only other point came from Josh Morton, whose match at the top of the order against Tom Smith finished all square.

Halifax-Huddersfield’s final match is against powerful Sheffield at Halifax West End on Sunday, September 3.

Scores (Hx-Hudds names first) - Foursomes: T Hunt & J Morton bt T Smith & B Hildreth 3&1, M Colcombe & D Hartley lost to C Wallace & A Bates 5&4, T Calvert & F Greaves bt S Millington & J Jones 10&8 (Jones retired); J McAspurn & G McLean finished all square with J Trewitt & T Harbord; J Edwards & C Gaunt bt A Gray & P King 6&5, B Crowther & F Barron lost to M Davies & L Bassam 1 down.

Singles: Morton (Huddersfield) and Smith finished all square, Colcombe (Longley Park) bt Wallace 3&2, Hunt (Meltham) lost Millingwon 4&2, Calvert (Huddersfield) lost to Harbord 2&1, Hartley (Dewsbury) lost to Trewitt 1 down, McAspurn (Meltham) lost to Bates 2&1, Gaunt (Dewsbury) lost to Hildreth 1 down, McLean (Meltham) lost to Gray 3&2, Edwards (Crow Nest Park) lost to King 9&8, Barron (Dewsbury) lost to Davies 1 down, Crowther (Dewsbury) bt Bassam 3&2, Greaves bt Jones walkover.