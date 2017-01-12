Waites makes Lakeside progress

Defending champion Scott Waites put a disastrous start behing him to beat Mark McGeeney 4-2 in the second round of the BDO World Darts Championship at Frimley Green this afternoon.

Twice winner Waites, who works as a carpenter in Calderdale, looked on the way out when the 44-year-old 11th seed McGeeney from Stockport won the first two sets 3-0, 3-0.

However, number six seed ‘Scotty 2 Hotty’ lived up to his nickname and showed his experience on the big stage with a battling fightback to take the honours.

He turned the tide with a 3-0 win in the third set and took the next three 3-2, 3-1, 3-1.

The pair had gone into the contest with similar first round wins by 3-1, Waites against Dennis Harbour averaging 90,94 and McGeeney over James Hurrell with an average of 90,96.

The 39-year-old Waites was an 8-1 joint second favourite with Geert de Vos in the wake of today’s win. Glen Durrant was the 4-5 favourite.