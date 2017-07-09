Wilson wins fifth Classic crown

Graeme Wilson won the 2017 Complete Packaging Services Classic with a 31-9 victory over Thomas Hanson in the final at Hill Crest on Saturday, equalling Gary Ellis’s record of five titles.

The Elland WMC and Lower Hopton player was the only one of three former winners in the field to progress beyond the quarter-final.

Defending champion Ellis and twice winner Wayne Ditchfield both lost 31-30.

Wilson faced James Hanson in his quarter-final and found himself behind by 5-9. Hanson was ahead by the same margin at 21-17 before Wilson took the lead with a break of seven. Once in front, Wilson retained the advantage and went on to win by 31-28.

Against Daniel Patcher in the semi-final, Wilson was in control from the start, taking a 10-6 lead. At 11-14, Petcher was still in the hunt but Wilson dominated the rest of the game to win by 31-15.

Thomas Hanson, in the final eight for a third year in succession, faced Ditchfield in his quarter-final and made a good start to lead by 9-5. He was still ahead at 21-17 but Ditchfield’s break of nine put him five points clear. Hanson recovered to draw level at 29 and 30 before scraping through with a final single.

In his semi-final Hanson faced Andrew Cairns, who had earlier fought back from 19-25 to defeat defending champion Ellis by 31-30.

Cairns started the better to lead by 12-8 before Hanson took the lead with a break of seven. Cairns responded to with a break of eight to lead by 20-15 but Hanson drew level at 24. Cairns was unable to react and Hanson went on to win by 31-26.

In the final Hanson scored the first single but Wilson responded with three consecutive pairs. Hanson won the jack three times but each time Wilson responded immediately with breaks of six, five and then a decisive nine to lead by 29-7. Two singles were Hanson’s only further contribution and Wilson rounded off an impressive performance with a pair.

Quarter-final scores: W.Ditchfield 30 T.Hanson 31, A.Cairns 31 G.Ellis 30, G.I.Wilson 31 J.Hanson 28, D.Petcher 31 C.Gant 21.