An in depth look at Phyllis’s work

Reflections of Light, an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by Phyllis Hargreaves gets its premier at Artsmill, Hebden Bridge this Sunday (11am to 4pm).

The Rochdale-based artist works from a studio in the Healey Dell Nature Reserve which sits within the tranquil Spodden Valley. It is from here she draws much of her inspiration.

She has been producing her own work for the past ten years.

“Surrounded by nature in a peaceful setting, I sculpt in clay, metal and plaster, paint in oil, pastel and watercolour, also creating colourful mosaics,” she says.

“Still life and flowers are an inspiration when creating brightly coloured paintings, but I also like the use of light and shade to emphasize the movement of tall grasses and trees blowing in the wind.

“In my paintings of houses and gardens I use strong contrasting colours to bring to life places I have seen, and some I have imagined.

“I like the challenges different medias provide, especially in the modeling of heads and figures of people and horses. I like to tell a story in my paintings with the use of light, reflection, movement, trees and buildings,” she adds.

The exhibition proper begins on March 8 and runs until March 26.

Artsmill at Linden Mill is a charity, a not-for-profit arts space established in June 2003.