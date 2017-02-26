Illustrations from a renowned artist

Britain’s best known living illustrator, Sir Quentin Blake will exhibit a selection of his work from April 1 over three months at The Artworks 1830 Gallery.

Over his long and distinguished career, Sir Quentin has collaborated with writer’s of children’s literature Roald Dahl, Michael Morpurgo, Michael Rosen, John Yeoman and David Walliams to name a few.

In his exhibition The Bulging Portfolio of Quentin Blake he will show work from across his career including his recent project with hospitals and schools together with his many collaborations with artists, writers and musicians.

As well as the original and printed work, there will be roughs, sketches, end papers and of course his books.

This is all aimed at opening up a window on the process and journey behind applied illustration and the professional world of children’s books. The exhibition is curated by Halifax-based illustrator Chris Mould, a great friend of the Artworks and a widely published author, illustrator and animator of children’s stories.

Throughout the exhibition there will be a programme of workshops for schools, colleges and the public. This will have a special focus on drawing and the art of illustration.

Further to this there will be a one day workshop Drawing to Stories, which will bring together both high profile and emerging talents in illustration and storytelling.

And Art Works will be a special event based on mental health and wellbeing.

As well as an opportunity to hear and view the compelling evidence of Artworks’ collaboration with the NHS, distinguished speakers and delegates from across the country will advocate and celebrate the proven potential of art, design and drawing in the transformation of people’s lives.

Based on the gallery’s pioneering work in the area of mental health, this conference will be organised in collaboration with our partners, namely The South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (Creative Minds,) and The Nightingale Project, London (a project in which Sir Quentin was a key figure).

This exhibition forms part of Artworks’ year long project, From a Line to… a celebration of drawing and its capacity to transform lives.

This project, supported by Arts Council England, continues to be successfully delivered through workshops, events and exhibitions in public, education and health contexts.

The Artworks is an independent art school and gallery and artist studios with a long held policy of ‘being open to all.’

More details are available on www.theartworks.org.uk