The greatest lover

Northern Ballet brings its World Premiere of Casanova to the Leeds Grand Theatre stage next month ahead of a nationwide tour.

The ballet, choreographed by Kenneth Tindall tells the story of the world’s greatest lover and a life consumed by his desires.

Casanova dabbles in careers as a scam artist, violinist, alchemist and church cleric.

But he cannot help his penchant for gambling and women - his exploits leading him into a whirlwind of scandal and excess resulting in imprisonment and exile.

A true story so sensational you won’t believe it’s real.

Visit northernballet.com/casanova for more information on the production. Call 0844 848 2700 for tickets.