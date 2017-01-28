Search

What’s left behind

editorial image

Artist Jenny Zigzag lives in the same house in Shipley that 100 years previous was home to a woman called Poole. Old indentures say that the house was “in the occupancy of Mrs Poole” or “formerly in the occupancy of Mrs Poole and now unoccupied”; no first name, no husband, no family, no occupation. Meanwhile, the significance of the innumerable, mysterious and very visible symbols carved in old kerbstones all around the area is forgotten. Ordinary, half-lost things become all that is left as a memorial to someone gone by. In this exhibition Jenny investigates memory and loss, the marks we make and the things we leave behind. The results are at Hebden Bridge Town Hall from January 30 to March 4.