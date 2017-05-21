Broadway boost for hospice choir

Overgate Hospice Choir will be ‘Breezin’ Down Broadway’ at its forthcoming concert - and hoping to break through the £300,000 barrier.

The concert at All Saints Church, Elland, on Saturday, June 3 will be the last performance during the choir’s Jubilee Year. The choir was formed in October 1991 to sing Haydn’s Creation in the National Voices for Hospices event and since then it has given 100 concerts.

Organisers are confident that the proceeds from the June 3 concert will bring the total raised for Overgate Hospice by the choir in the past 25 years to more than £300,000.

The concert will feature a guest appearance by Hammonds Saltaire Band. The conductors will be Dr Simon Lindley and Morgan Griffiths and Alan Horsey will be on keyboards.

The band will feature prominently when it plays ‘Breezin’ Down Broadway’ - from which the concert takes its name - arranged by Goff Richards (1944-2011). Goff’s arrangement of ‘Wunderbar’ from ‘Kiss Me Kate’ will also be played. There will be a selection from ‘Showboat’, ‘My Fair Lady’ and ‘The Sound of Music’ as well as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘Singing in the Rain’.

The choir will sing highlights from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals and ‘Les Miserables’. Popular songs from ‘South Pacific’ as well as ‘It’s a Grand Night for Singing’ from ‘State Fair’ and ‘Seventy Six Trombones’ from ‘The Music Man’ will also be in the programme.

Tickets at £12 are available from 01422 379151, overgatehospicechoir.co.uk and on the door on the night.